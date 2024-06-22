Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas damaged in Russian nighttime attack – photo

Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas is one of the educational institutions damaged in the Russian missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv; university on social media

Quote from Martsinkiv: "Unfortunately, our university of oil and gas has been damaged."

Details: The university has already launched a fundraiser to restore the building.

Photos of the university buildings destroyed by a Russian missile are allegedly being posted on social media.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Social media

Quote: "Overnight, our university was hit by an enemy missile attack. In this challenging time, the community of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas appeals to our alums, partners and all those who care to help and financially support us in overcoming the aftermath of another Russian crime.

If you care about the fate of your Alma Mater, oil and gas and energy education and a unique university in Ukraine, please join the fundraising for the recovery."

Background: The Russian army launched a missile attack on the territory of an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Several educational buildings were partially destroyed, while others were damaged.

