Russian missile attack damages houses and kindergarten in Ivano-Frankivsk – photos
Saturday, 22 June 2024, 06:19
The Russian missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk on the night of 21-22 June damaged houses on Berehova and Karpatska streets. Windows in a kindergarten were also smashed. Early reports indicated that there were no casualties.
Source: Ruslan Martsinkiv, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, on Telegram
Details: Martsinkiv noted that the local authorities are going to provide all owners of houses or apartments where windows were smashed with compensation.
Martsinkiv also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian air defence and all defenders.
Martsinkiv reported that the windows in a kindergarten were also smashed.
Background:
- On the evening of 21 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
- Ukraine was also bombarded by Shahed attack drones and tactical aircraft.
- The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. A fire broke out.
- Earlier, Martsinkiv said that Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack in the city.
