Polish aircraft scrambled at night again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled its fighter jets on the morning of 8 May due to Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: After 05:00, the command reported that Polish and allied aircraft were flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country. The aircraft were scrambled due to a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement:

❗️Uwaga, w przestrzeni powietrznej operują polskie i sojusznicze statki powietrzne, co może wiązać się z występowaniem podwyższonego poziomu hałasu, zwłaszcza w południowo-wschodnim obszarze kraju.



Dzisiejszej nocy obserwowana jest intensywna aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego… pic.twitter.com/QoJ3G0iT4f — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) May 8, 2024

After 07:00, the command stated that the operation was completed and the military personnel involved were returning to standard operational activities.

Background:

Such procedures have become routine in recent months and are deployed during all large-scale Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine.

Russian missiles have violated Poland's airspace several times while heading for targets in Ukraine, but the Polish Air Force has not intercepted them. Poland has said it would down Russian missiles if there were signs that they were headed for a target on Polish territory.

On 6 May, Polish aircraft scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 military plane over the Baltic Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!