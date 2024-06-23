Ukraine's Air Force destroyed 2 Russian Kalibr missiles out of 3 launched on Kyiv Oblast overnight

Two Kalibr missiles have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force shot down two of the three Kalibr missiles launched by Russian forces on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk noted that the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov on the night of 22-23 June.

Advertisement:

Two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force in Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!