Ukraine's Air Force destroyed 2 Russian Kalibr missiles out of 3 launched on Kyiv Oblast overnight
Sunday, 23 June 2024, 07:43
Ukraine's Air Force shot down two of the three Kalibr missiles launched by Russian forces on the night of 22-23 June.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram
Details: Oleshchuk noted that the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov on the night of 22-23 June.
Advertisement:
Two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force in Kyiv Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!