Ukraine's Air Force destroyed 2 Russian Kalibr missiles out of 3 launched on Kyiv Oblast overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 23 June 2024, 07:43
Two Kalibr missiles have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force shot down two of the three Kalibr missiles launched by Russian forces on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk noted that the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov on the night of 22-23 June.

Two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine's Air Force in Kyiv Oblast.

