Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman

A woman has been injured and houses damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging the peaceful residents’ homes."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov reported that a resident of the village, who was working in her yard, came under Russian fire.

The woman was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Support UP or become our patron!