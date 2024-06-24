All Sections
Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 June 2024, 03:22
Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman
Entry into Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Stock photo: Zp.Vgorode.ua

A woman has been injured and houses damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging the peaceful residents’ homes."

Details: Fedorov reported that a resident of the village, who was working in her yard, came under Russian fire. 

The woman was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastattackwar
