European Commission Vice President says there's risk of Russia interfering in German elections

Věra Jourová, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, has said that there are risks of Russian interference in the German Bundestag elections next year.

Source: Jourová in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German outlet

Quote: "I'm afraid that Voice of Europe [a platform involved in the campaign to influence the European Parliament elections, which spread Russian propaganda in the EU – ed.] is a blueprint for further operations, including in the run-up to next year's general election. This fake media outlet is likely just the tip of the iceberg."

Advertisement:

Details: Jourová stressed that Europe is currently living "in a new era of hostile influence". She added that this could be copied as a method.

Jourová noted that, when it comes to Russian disinformation, Germany, France and Poland are under extreme pressure.

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to invest in these Central European countries, "because he hopes to make a big profit from changing public opinion", she said.

Advertisement:

She called for more resistance in the EU "because the danger is getting even greater".

Background:

Czech intelligence services said in March that the Voice of Europe website was used to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and disinformation at the behest of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian former MP and pro-Russian politician who is also close friends with Putin. He was sanctioned by Czechia.

In May, the Voice of Europe was added to the EU sanctions list.

Support UP or become our patron!