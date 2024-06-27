Russians attack civilian car with FPV drone in Kherson Oblast: 2 people injured – photos
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 13:27
On 27 June, the Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson Oblast, injuring a 62-year-old man and a woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Novovorontsovka.
Two people were injured in the attack: a 62-year-old man and a woman.
They were taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their hands."
Details: The victims are currently receiving medical assistance.
