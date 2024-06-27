All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán and Zelenskyy have charged conversation on sidelines of EU summit after shaking hands – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 17:38
Orbán and Zelenskyy have charged conversation on sidelines of EU summit after shaking hands – video
Viktor Orbán and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Photo: Screenshot

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has approached President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU summit. The two leaders shook hands and then had a charged conversation.

Source: footage of the broadcast from Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Judging by the broadcast from the meeting room where the EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was invited to their meeting, were present, Viktor Orbán himself approached the president of Ukraine and shook hands with him. This happened after Ukraine signed security agreements with the EU, as well as with Lithuania and Estonia.

Advertisement:

The video does not catch the leaders’ topic of conversation, but it is clear that Orbán and Zelenskyy's talk was quite emotionally charged. In a few days, on 1 July, Hungary will begin its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, a senior EU foreign policy official told European Pravda that he believes the greatest success of the bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the EU is that it was agreed and signed despite Hungary's position.
  • On Thursday, European Pravda published a list of 11 demands regarding minorities that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán put forward in exchange for his agreement to support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Orban
Hungary wanted Ukraine to change electoral system to let Hungarians into its Parliament
Hungarian and French presidents to meet in Paris to discuss Hungary's EU presidency and Ukraine
Hungarian PM dissatisfied with start of Ukraine's EU accession talks but will not block them
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: