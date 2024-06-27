Orbán and Zelenskyy have charged conversation on sidelines of EU summit after shaking hands – video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has approached President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU summit. The two leaders shook hands and then had a charged conversation.

Source: footage of the broadcast from Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Judging by the broadcast from the meeting room where the EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was invited to their meeting, were present, Viktor Orbán himself approached the president of Ukraine and shook hands with him. This happened after Ukraine signed security agreements with the EU, as well as with Lithuania and Estonia.

The video does not catch the leaders’ topic of conversation, but it is clear that Orbán and Zelenskyy's talk was quite emotionally charged. In a few days, on 1 July, Hungary will begin its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union.

#Orban approached #Zelenskyy in #Brussels for a brief talk



This is the case where you hear no words but the gestures and mimics are enough to make the video exciting to watch. pic.twitter.com/mKhhCGAuL1 — UATV English (@UATV_en) June 27, 2024

Background:

Earlier, a senior EU foreign policy official told European Pravda that he believes the greatest success of the bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the EU is that it was agreed and signed despite Hungary's position.

On Thursday, European Pravda published a list of 11 demands regarding minorities that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán put forward in exchange for his agreement to support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

