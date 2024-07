A drone has attacked an oil depot in Russia’s Tambov Oblast, causing a fire.

Source: Maksim Yegorov, the governor of Russia’s Tambov Oblast

Details: The attack on the oil depot took place at 04:35 on the night of 27-28 June. A fire broke out at the scene.

Yegorov said that there were no casualties.

He added that local residents would be evacuated if necessary.

