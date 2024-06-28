All Sections
Russia claims it has shot down air balloon that flew from Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 28 June 2024, 12:30
screenshot: DeepState

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has claimed that a small-sized air balloon had been destroyed above the territory of Belgorod Oblast. The balloon allegedly flew from Ukraine.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "On 28 June, at about 11:00 Kyiv time, a small-sized air balloon was detected and destroyed above the territory of Belgorod Oblast by the air defence assets on duty. The balloon was launched into the airspace of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine."

Details: Russian authorities regularly report false information about striking targets.

Background:

