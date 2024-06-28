Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and aircraft over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and an aircraft over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 540,490 (+1,170) military personnel;

8,066 (+24) tanks;

15,480 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

14,423 (+60) artillery systems;

1,109 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

871 (+3) air defence systems;

360 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,509 (+50) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,329 (+5) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,514 (+46) vehicles and tankers;

2,431 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

