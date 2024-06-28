Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and aircraft over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Friday, 28 June 2024, 07:56
Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and an aircraft over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 540,490 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 8,066 (+24) tanks;
- 15,480 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,423 (+60) artillery systems;
- 1,109 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 871 (+3) air defence systems;
- 360 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,509 (+50) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,329 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,514 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,431 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!