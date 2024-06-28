All Sections
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and aircraft over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 June 2024, 07:56
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and aircraft over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and an aircraft over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 540,490 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 8,066 (+24) tanks;
  • 15,480 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,423 (+60) artillery systems;
  • 1,109 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 871 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 360 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,509 (+50) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,329 (+5) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 19,514 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,431 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

