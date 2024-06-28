Russia contemplates on response to US drones adjusting Ukrainian Forces' fire

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has instructed his military to consider and propose how to respond to US drones conducting reconnaissance over the Black Sea and indicating targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian bloggers

Details: The report indicates that Russian military officials are concerned about the increased intensity of US strategic drone flights over the Black Sea, where the Russian fleet is located.

The Russian Defence Ministry complains that the drones are conducting reconnaissance and indicating targets for the Ukrainians' high-precision weapons to strike Russian military facilities.

The ministry also hinted that the flights of American drones supposedly "increase the likelihood of incidents in the airspace with aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces," and this "raises the risk of confrontation between the Alliance and the Russian Federation."

