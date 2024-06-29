Russia loses 1,070 soldiers, 57 artillery systems and 7 tanks over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, seven tanks and 57 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 541,560 (+1,070) military personnel;

8,073 (+7) tanks;

15,505 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

14,480 (+57) artillery systems;

1,109 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

871 (+0) air defence systems;

360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,538 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,331 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,568 (+54) vehicles and tankers;

2,436 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

