Russia loses 1,070 soldiers, 57 artillery systems and 7 tanks over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Saturday, 29 June 2024, 07:20
Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, seven tanks and 57 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 541,560 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 8,073 (+7) tanks;
- 15,505 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,480 (+57) artillery systems;
- 1,109 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 871 (+0) air defence systems;
- 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,538 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,331 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,568 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,436 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
