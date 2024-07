Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facility near Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 29 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

There is damage. Fortunately, no people were injured."

Background: On Saturday afternoon, explosions reportedly rocked the city of Zaporizhzhia.

