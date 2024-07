Another explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia

An explosion occurred near the city of Zaporizhzhia during an air raid for the second time on 29 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians are attacking [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast once again. An explosion [occurred] outside the city".

Details: At 17:16, an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia and several other Ukrainian oblasts due to a missile threat.

Suspilne reported that an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia.

Background: On 29 June, Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

