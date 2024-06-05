All Sections
Chechen leader appoints his nephew Minister of Transport of Chechnya

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:45
Chechen leader appoints his nephew Minister of Transport of Chechnya
Ramzan Kadyrow and Adam Cherhigov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, named his nephew Adam Cherkhigov to the position of Minister of Transport, Communications, and Digital Development of Chechnya. This job was formerly held by his father, Ramzan Cherkhigov.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram; Meduza, Latvia-based Russian outlet 

Quote: "Adam Cherkhigov succeeded Ramzan Cherkhigov as Minister of Transport, Communications, and Digital Development in the Chechen Republic. Adam previously chaired the Chechen Republic government's preschool education committee.

Despite his young age, he has substantial leadership experience as well as the professional abilities required for high-quality and effective implementation of the ministry's activities. I am confident that Adam will completely justify the trust invested in him."

Details: Kadyrov did not specify Adam’s age on his Telegram channel.

Prior to his nomination as Minister of Transportation, the younger Cherkhigov oversaw the regional fund named after Ahmad-Haji Kadyrov and has served as chairman of the government's preschool education committee since 2022.

Adam Cherkhigov's father is the husband of Ramzan Kadyrov's older sister Zargan Kadyrova, and the brother of the newly appointed Minister of Transport of Chechnya, Idris Cherkhigov, who was born in 1989 and has been chairing the State Inspectorate for Road Safety in Chechnya since 2017.

Background: 

Ramzan Kadyrov began appointing his family and children to high-level positions in the Chechen administration. In instance, he named his 18-year-old son Akhmat as Minister of Sports in May 2024, and his daughter Aishat as Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs. She formerly served as the Minister of Culture.

