Road traffic resumed across Dnipro Power Plant dam after Russian attack – video

Traffic has resumed across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian attack on 1 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "In the 4 days since the enemy attack, the people involved in restoring traffic have done the incredible. [The list of these people includes] The State Special Transport Service, station workers; city utilities; contractors of Industrial Mountaineering and Avtomahistral-Pivden (Highway-South) Private Limited Companies; specialists from the V. M. Shimanovsky Ukrainian Institute of Steel Structures; the patrol police, and oblast and city authorities.

Everyone worked around the clock to ensure that Zaporizhzhia residents could move between the two banks safely and without traffic jams as quickly as possible."

Background: On 1 June, Fedorov said that following the Russian attack on Saturday night, the Dnipro HPP was in a critical condition, and the possibility of reopening safe traffic was being considered.

