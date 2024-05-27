All Sections
Russians figure out how to "nationalise" property of Ukrainians in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 May 2024, 03:20
Russians figure out how to nationalise property of Ukrainians in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast sign. Photo: ZP.VGORODE.UA

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that the Russians have invented a procedure for the so-called "nationalisation" of Ukrainians’ property in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The majority of the population of the region was forced to leave the region after the occupation. Now the Russians have started a new wave of confiscation of property with subsequent transfer to their minions."

Details: The National Resistance Center stated that, according to the approved procedure, the Russians can declare a property "mismanaged" if the owner has not re-registered it according to Russian rules, or has not paid for utilities for a year.

Quote: "Now all real estate owners have 30 days to re-registrate the right of ownership. 

Of course, the majority of the population that left the cities will not be able to do this. In this way, the Russians will simply seize housing."

