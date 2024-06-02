Russians make an inventory of agricultural land in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre reports that the Russians are making an inventory of agricultural land in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre

Details: The Resistance notes that every village head of the occupation authorities is obliged to submit information about the availability of such land under the jurisdiction of the village council to the fake Ministry of Agriculture created by the Russians.

Moreover, the Resistance reported that the collaborators have forced the local population to provide title documents for the land they cultivate.

Quote: "It doesn't matter whether the owners of the shares have managed to draw up documents in accordance with Kremlin legislation. All the land will be under the control of the enemy.

The enemy is systematically pursuing a policy of intimidating the locals. The occupiers, referring to the rules of martial law, are preparing plans to nationalise all movable and immovable property they ‘like’."

Background:

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that the Russians have invented a procedure for the so-called "nationalisation" of Ukrainians’ property in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

