All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians make an inventory of agricultural land in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 01:08
Russians make an inventory of agricultural land in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stock photo: ZP.VGORODE.UA

Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre reports that the Russians are making an inventory of agricultural land in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre

Details: The Resistance notes that every village head of the occupation authorities is obliged to submit information about the availability of such land under the jurisdiction of the village council to the fake Ministry of Agriculture created by the Russians.

Advertisement:

Moreover, the Resistance reported that the collaborators have forced the local population to provide title documents for the land they cultivate.

Quote: "It doesn't matter whether the owners of the shares have managed to draw up documents in accordance with Kremlin legislation. All the land will be under the control of the enemy.

The enemy is systematically pursuing a policy of intimidating the locals. The occupiers, referring to the rules of martial law, are preparing plans to nationalise all movable and immovable property they ‘like’."

Background:

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that the Russians have invented a procedure for the so-called "nationalisation" of Ukrainians’ property in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians figure out how to "nationalise" property of Ukrainians in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian forces target Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past 24 hours
Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast 342 times in a day, destroying houses
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: