Russians attack Sumy Oblast with air-launched rockets, FPV drones and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 July 2024, 02:56
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians fired 27 times at Sumy Oblast on 10 July, launching unguided air-launched rockets, FPV (first-person view) drones and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "A total of 94 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Shalyhyne hromadas were bombarded." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with an FPV kamikaze drone and mortars. In addition, a Russian helicopter fired air-launched rockets at the area twice. In total, there were 20 explosions in the hromada.

FPV drone strikes and mortar attacks were recorded in Esman hromada; there were 17 explosions.

The Russians dropped 12 air-dropped mines on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

They also attacked Yunakivka hromada with artillery and UAVs.

A Russian helicopter fired air-launched rockets on Bilopillia hromada. They also dropped explosives from a UAV and fired mortars. In total, there were 13 explosions.

Krasnopillia hromada was bombarded with artillery and mortars; in addition, an explosive device was dropped from a UAV and there was an FPV drone attack, so a total of 18 explosions occurred in the area.

In Myropillia hromada, FPV drone strikes were recorded; four explosions were recorded.

