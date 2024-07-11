All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs all 6 Russian attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 July 2024, 07:15
Ukrainian air defence downs all 6 Russian attack drones overnight
Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and six Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 10-11 July; all Russian drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence network.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast with missiles. The projectiles were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Meanwhile, the drones flew from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Air Force: "Enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in combat efforts to repel the attack."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Shahed drone
Ukraine's air defence down 14 of 20 Shahed drones over Ukraine
Ukraine's air defence downs 5 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: grass catches fire
Russians strike power facility in Rivne Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: