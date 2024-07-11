Ukrainian air defence downs all 6 Russian attack drones overnight

Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and six Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 10-11 July; all Russian drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence network.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast with missiles. The projectiles were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Meanwhile, the drones flew from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Quote from the Air Force: "Enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in combat efforts to repel the attack."

