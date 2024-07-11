Russians continue their offensive on Kharkiv front with 146 combat clashes at front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 146 combat clashes have occurred at the front over the past day. Russian troops have attacked on 12 fronts, with the most intense activity on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled 42 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 08:00 on 11 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive operations. Nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 10 attacks took place. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Terny 14 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Toretsk and Deliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 assault actions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Kalynove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha, Yurivka, Yevhenivka and Karlivka. The Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions there. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Dalne, Nevske and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Makarivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to advance near the city of Huliaipole but were unsuccessful.

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are continuing to try to drive the Ukrainian defence forces from their positions at the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks near the village of Krynky on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

