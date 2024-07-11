Orbán's biggest opponent arrives in Kyiv and honours Ukraine's fallen defenders – photos

Péter Magyar, the leading opponent of the Hungarian Prime Minister and the leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, is visiting Kyiv. In particular, he honoured the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the wall of remembrance on the walls of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

Source: Péter Magyar on his Facebook, European Pravda reports

Details: "I'm in Kyiv, near the wall of remembrance for the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who died in the war," he wrote.

The politician added that he would begin to share more details about his trip in a few hours.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán avoided visiting the Wall of Remembrance during his visit to Kyiv, despite the fact that it is located very close to the Hungarian embassy.

Background:

Péter Magyar condemned the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital after the massive Russian missile attack on Monday, and then announced a campaign to collect humanitarian aid and medical equipment and announced his trip to Kyiv. He also said he planned to meet with the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia Oblast.

After more than a day since it happened, Orbán commented on Russia's strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv for the first time, but did not express condolences to the families of the dead and injured and avoided mentioning that Russia was responsible for the tragedy.

