Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, has said Russia would not participate in the second Peace Summit and called the Peace Formula "ultimative".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: He called the Peace Formula "deadlocked and ultimative" and complained about the deliberate "ignoring of other initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine.

Quote from Galuzin: "We're witnessing another manifestation of fraud. We do not accept such ultimatums and will not participate in such summits."

Previously: Bloomberg reports that Kyiv is aiming to hold a second Peace Summit involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November.

Background:

Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his desire to hold a second Peace Summit this year and expressed hope for US support in this regard.

The participants of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

