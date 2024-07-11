Russia will not participate in second Peace Summit
Thursday, 11 July 2024, 10:52
Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, has said Russia would not participate in the second Peace Summit and called the Peace Formula "ultimative".
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Details: He called the Peace Formula "deadlocked and ultimative" and complained about the deliberate "ignoring of other initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine.
Quote from Galuzin: "We're witnessing another manifestation of fraud. We do not accept such ultimatums and will not participate in such summits."
Previously: Bloomberg reports that Kyiv is aiming to hold a second Peace Summit involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November.
Background:
- Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his desire to hold a second Peace Summit this year and expressed hope for US support in this regard.
- The participants of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.
