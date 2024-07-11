All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia will not participate in second Peace Summit

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 July 2024, 10:52
Russia will not participate in second Peace Summit
Stock photo: Russian troops on Red Square

Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, has said Russia would not participate in the second Peace Summit and called the Peace Formula "ultimative".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: He called the Peace Formula "deadlocked and ultimative" and complained about the deliberate "ignoring of other initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Galuzin: "We're witnessing another manifestation of fraud. We do not accept such ultimatums and will not participate in such summits."

Previously: Bloomberg reports that Kyiv is aiming to hold a second Peace Summit involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • According to Bloomberg, Kyiv is seeking to hold the second Peace Summit with Russia before the US presidential election in November.
  • Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his desire to hold a second Peace Summit this year and expressed hope for US support in this regard.
  • The participants of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: peaceRussiaUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
peace
EU may threaten Orbán with early end of Hungary's presidency in EU Council
Zelenskyy wants to hold second peace summit this year
Putin suggests continuation of Istanbul peace talks with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: