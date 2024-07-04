All Sections
Putin suggests continuation of Istanbul peace talks with Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 July 2024, 15:42
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin remarked at the SCO Plus meeting that Russia may return to the so-called Istanbul agreements, peace talks that were carried out between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 but yielded no results, despite recently voicing additional requirements for negotiations [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001].

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The Istanbul agreements remain on the table and can be the basis for the continuation of these negotiations."

Details: Putin began to lie, claiming that Russia never refused and that it is now ready to continue peace negotiations with Ukraine. According to the Kremlin leader, Ukraine appears to have refused talks under the guidance of the UK and the United States.

Putin also believes that the Istanbul agreements would benefit Ukraine, as it appears to have "initiated" them.

Background:

  • On 14 June, Putin made up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from four Ukrainian oblasts (Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk), and Kyiv must declare that it had no plans to join NATO.
  • US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said during a debate with current US President Joe Biden that the proposals put forward by Vladimir Putin as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia are "not acceptable".
  • On 30 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he sees just one model for negotiations with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin: a tripartite agreement with mediators, as utilised for the grain corridor. 

