Ukraine aims to hold second Peace Summit with Russia before US elections – Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that Kyiv is aiming to hold a second Peace Summit involving Russia before the US presidential elections in November.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources

Quote: "The push to organise the meeting before the US elections points to a sense of urgency on the part of Ukraine as it faces the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House."

Details: Bloomberg noted that the likely Republican presidential candidate has boasted about ending the war before his inauguration in January and has been critical of continuing US military support for Kyiv.

Bloomberg reported that a Ukrainian official had confirmed the plan to hold the second summit before the US elections. Several officials from allied Western countries stated that any meeting needs to be carefully organised, with clear goals and managed expectations.

However, some unnamed US officials are not sure that a summit with Russia and Ukraine will take place.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the desire to hold a second peace summit later this year, hoping for US support on this matter.

Background: Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

