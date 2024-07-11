All Sections
Head of Ukraine's presidential office tells NATO forum about possible "gamechangers" in war's course

Serhiy Sydorenko, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 11 July 2024, 17:38
Head of Ukraine's presidential office tells NATO forum about possible gamechangers in war's course
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets in the Russian rear will change the course of the war.

Source: Andrii Yermak during a NATO forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak pinned down what he believes to be the key change that Ukraine’s Western partners will need to implement.

He said that changes on the front line will be possible when "partners have to take off all of the restrictions to use these weapons not just [in] Ukrainian territory but have the possibility to answer, including [by striking targets on] the territory of Russia". "I think that this will be a real gamechanger and I hope that our partners understand it and agree [on] these decisions as soon as possible," Yermak said.

He also said that Russia has no restrictions on striking schools and hospitals in Ukraine, but did not specify which Russian targets the Ukrainian Armed Forces would strike to change the course of the war.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasised that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russian territory, as this is provided for by the right to self-defence.
  • The US and Ukraine are discussing a possible authorisation for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to launch attacks deep into Russian territory.

