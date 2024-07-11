All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's right to self-defence includes strikes deep into Russian territory

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 July 2024, 00:40
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's right to self-defence includes strikes deep into Russian territory
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasised that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russian territory, as this is provided for by the right to self-defence.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Euro-Atlantic Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that this is an aggressive war as Russia attacked its neighbour and violated international law.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Under international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defence. We are helping Ukraine to realise its right to self-defence by supplying weapons and equipment, including long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS."

Stoltenberg welcomed the US decision to reduce restrictions on the use of long-range missiles on Russian territory, as Russia has again attacked Kharkiv Oblast and the fighting is now taking place practically along the front line.

  • The US and Ukraine are discussing a possible authorisation for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to launch attacks deep into Russian territory.
  • After giving Ukraine limited permission to deploy American weapons to hit the borderline Russian territory, US President Joe Biden expressed resistance to US weapons potentially being used to strike deep into Russian territory.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine wishes to expand the scope of this authorisation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOweaponswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
NATO
NATO Summit agrees on Ukraine's defence funding plan for 2025
NATO summit decision: Ukraine's full membership is irreversible
Zelenskyy announces new decisions on F-16s for Ukraine before NATO summit
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: