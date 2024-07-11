Stoltenberg: Ukraine's right to self-defence includes strikes deep into Russian territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasised that Ukraine should have the right to strike Russian territory, as this is provided for by the right to self-defence.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Euro-Atlantic Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that this is an aggressive war as Russia attacked its neighbour and violated international law.

Quote: "Under international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defence. We are helping Ukraine to realise its right to self-defence by supplying weapons and equipment, including long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS."

Stoltenberg welcomed the US decision to reduce restrictions on the use of long-range missiles on Russian territory, as Russia has again attacked Kharkiv Oblast and the fighting is now taking place practically along the front line.

The US and Ukraine are discussing a possible authorisation for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to launch attacks deep into Russian territory.

After giving Ukraine limited permission to deploy American weapons to hit the borderline Russian territory, US President Joe Biden expressed resistance to US weapons potentially being used to strike deep into Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine wishes to expand the scope of this authorisation.

