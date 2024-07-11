Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk: 3 civilians killed, 8 more injured – photos
Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Vovchansk hromada on 11 July, claiming the lives of two people and leaving eight more injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Vovchansk hromada. A bomb hit a residential area.
At least two civilians have been killed and eight more injured. Paramedics and emergency workers are working at the scene."
Update: The National Police reported that the death toll had increased to three, including two men and a woman. They were all on the street when the strikes happened. In addition, five men and three women were injured. Preliminary information indicates that the Russians used KAB-500 guided aerial bombs.
