Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk: 3 civilians killed, 8 more injured – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 22:35
Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk: 3 civilians killed, 8 more injured – photos
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Vovchansk hromada on 11 July, claiming the lives of two people and leaving eight more injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Vovchansk hromada. A bomb hit a residential area.

At least two civilians have been killed and eight more injured. Paramedics and emergency workers are working at the scene."

Update: The National Police reported that the death toll had increased to three, including two men and a woman. They were all on the street when the strikes happened. In addition, five men and three women were injured. Preliminary information indicates that the Russians used KAB-500 guided aerial bombs.

 
 

