All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden accidentally introduces Zelenskyy as "President Putin"

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 01:27
Biden accidentally introduces Zelenskyy as President Putin
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

At an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, US President Joe Biden has accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin".

Source: Biden during his speech on the Ukraine Compact

Details: Biden introduced Zelenskyy as "President Putin", referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote from Biden: "Now I want to hand over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

More details: Biden quickly realised his mistake and said, "President Putin? President Zelenskyy. I’m so focused on beating Putin; we are worried about it".

Zelenskyy laughed about it and said, "I’m better".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Biden
NATO Summit: Biden promises continued support to Ukraine
Biden says he is not ready to talk with Putin
Biden announces new military aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: