Biden accidentally introduces Zelenskyy as "President Putin"

At an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, US President Joe Biden has accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin".

Source: Biden during his speech on the Ukraine Compact

Details: Biden introduced Zelenskyy as "President Putin", referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote from Biden: "Now I want to hand over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

More details: Biden quickly realised his mistake and said, "President Putin? President Zelenskyy. I’m so focused on beating Putin; we are worried about it".

Zelenskyy laughed about it and said, "I’m better".

