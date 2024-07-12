All Sections
Biden apologises for gaffe at Ukrainian event but again refers to Zelenskyy as "Putin"

Ivanna Kostina, Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 03:13
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President's Office

US President Joe Biden has had to apologise for his gaffe when he mistakenly referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and then again called Zelenskyy Putin.

Source: Biden at a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington; European Pravda

Details: Biden was responding to a journalist's question about whether such gaffes could damage the position of the United States globally.

However, while explaining his mistake, he again said "Putin" instead of "Zelenskyy", immediately apologising.

Quote: "Did you see any damage to our stand in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference? What do you think? And the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin and I said, 'and now at the very end, I said here, I mean Putin'. I said, no, I’m sorry, Zelenskyy."

More details: He noted that he does not want to engage in self-praise but stated that world leaders had thanked him for his efforts, "It was the most successful conference I've attended in a long time and find me a world leader who didn't think it was".

Background: 

  • During the final press conference, Biden confused the name of Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her "Trump".
  • Biden also made a notable slip-up during a speech about the Ukraine Compact.
  • In winter, Biden made a mistake during a campaign event, confusing former German chancellors, marking his second similar gaffe in less than a week.

