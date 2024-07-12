Biden apologises for gaffe at Ukrainian event but again refers to Zelenskyy as "Putin"
US President Joe Biden has had to apologise for his gaffe when he mistakenly referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and then again called Zelenskyy Putin.
Source: Biden at a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington; European Pravda
Details: Biden was responding to a journalist's question about whether such gaffes could damage the position of the United States globally.
However, while explaining his mistake, he again said "Putin" instead of "Zelenskyy", immediately apologising.
Quote: "Did you see any damage to our stand in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference? What do you think? And the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin and I said, 'and now at the very end, I said here, I mean Putin'. I said, no, I’m sorry, Zelenskyy."
More details: He noted that he does not want to engage in self-praise but stated that world leaders had thanked him for his efforts, "It was the most successful conference I've attended in a long time and find me a world leader who didn't think it was".
Background:
- During the final press conference, Biden confused the name of Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her "Trump".
- Biden also made a notable slip-up during a speech about the Ukraine Compact.
- In winter, Biden made a mistake during a campaign event, confusing former German chancellors, marking his second similar gaffe in less than a week.
Support UP or become our patron!