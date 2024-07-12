Most intense fighting takes place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians have continued their active offensive operations and are trying to break through Ukrainian defences across the entire front line. A total of 120 combat clashes have occurred over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 July

Quote: "According to updated information, over the past day, the aggressor has launched one missile strike (using five missiles) on our troops' positions and settlements, dropped over 100 guided bombs and fired 4,480 times on our positions and settlements."

Details: The Russians conducted airstrikes, including near the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Vovchansk, Slobozhanske, Hlyboke, Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Lyman, Vyimka, Ivano-Darivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pivnichne, New-York, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Yelyzavetivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Tiahynka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast).

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their active operations, including six assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke, supported by aircraft.

On the Kupiansk front, seven combat clashes occurred over the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Vilshana (Kharkiv Oblast) and Berestove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces thwarted 11 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Makiivka and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped five Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Prohres, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians concentrated their efforts near Novooleksandrivka, where 14 combat clashes occurred.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians conducted six assaults.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 11 assaults, with the most active actions taking place near the village of Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where they conducted seven attacks.

The situation did not change significantly on the Huliaipole front. The Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near the city of Huliaipole. The General Staff emphasised that no positions were lost there.

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes occurred, including near the village of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continued to try to push Ukrainian units out of their positions on their bridgeheads, with two attacks that were unsuccessful.

"On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the enemy is maintaining its military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff added.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six command posts, an artillery system, an electronic warfare station and a cluster of Russian personnel.

"In summary, over the past day, the Russian invaders lost over 1,030 personnel killed and wounded. In addition, our forces destroyed nine tanks, 23 armoured combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, two air defence systems, 26 tactical UAVs, five missiles, 84 vehicles and eight pieces of special equipment," the General Staff concluded.

