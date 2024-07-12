Explosions reported around airport in Mariupol – photos, video

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Russian-occupied Mariupol, has reported explosions and smoke near the airport.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Details: The official said the locals reported on the engagement of the Russian air defence, as well as hearing explosions in the Prymorskyi district.. A cloud of smoke arose behind Flotska Street. In addition, sounds of explosions were reported outside the city.

У маріупольській мерії повідомили про прильоти в районі аеропорту pic.twitter.com/LCc8xC5rDK — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 12, 2024

According to early information from the mayor's office, an alleged attack took place near the airport. It is reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin met there earlier.

Photo: Andriushchenko on Telegram

