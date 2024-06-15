All Sections
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
Screenshot: Google Maps

The Russians are building new fortifications along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway in the area where the road from the village of Hranitne joins the highway.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Hranitne is becoming the main logistical vessel for the occupiers in supplying the front line at the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove front-Donetsk line due to the road and railway bridges.

We marked on the map (point 1 and the orange path) which bridge we are talking about. The preferred route (without the bridge) is marked in red. Point two is where fortifications and logistics junctions are being built (number two)."

Details: Andriushchenko explained that these bridges solved the issue of Russian logistics from Rostov.

He noted that the "disappearance" of these bridges would increase the logistics route by 70 kilometres and the convoy's journey by 10 hours.

Subjects: MariupolDonetskoccupationwar
