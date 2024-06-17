All Sections
Russians start demolishing school in occupied Mariupol, which they promised to rebuild – video

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 15:54
Russians start demolishing school in occupied Mariupol, which they promised to rebuild – video
The Mariupol school being demolished by the Russians. Photo: Mariupol City Council

Russian occupation authorities have commenced demolishing school No. 40 in Mariupol's Livoberezhnyi district, despite their promise last year to repair it by 2024.

Source: Mariupol City Council; the lawful authorities of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

Details: The city council noted that the Russians even revealed the contractor's name.

The school was bombarded at the end of March 2022.

For reference: The school was originally opened in 1936.

The school had about 550 students and more than 50 staff members before the full-scale invasion.

The school was scheduled to undergo major repairs in 2022. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development allocated €1 million for the project. The school was to become a specialised lyceum (a type of secondary school – ed.).  

Subjects: Mariupoloccupation
