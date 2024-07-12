Russia threatens to blow up dams in Kyiv and Kaniv

Russia continues its attempts to undermine stability in Ukraine's society through its disinformation operation, trying to threaten Ukrainians with the possibility of new attacks.

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, quoted by Russian media, Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD)

Details: Zakharova claimed that Ukraine was preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant and the Kaniv water storage to blame Russia.

"These statements are aimed at causing panic among Ukrainians by the Kremlin. Meanwhile, narratives about the need for "peace by any means necessary", i.e. de facto surrender, are being thrown into Ukrainian society. The Russians are hoping that Ukrainians will be driven by fear and demand concessions to Russia," the CCD emphasises.

Quote: "Despite the fact that Zakharova's statement looks like an attempt to provide Russia with an alibi before the attack, Russia does not have the means and opportunities to destroy the dams near Kyiv and Kaniv. It is impossible to destroy these facilities with missile strikes, and the option of sabotage is ruled out, as the dams are heavily guarded."

Background: Russia does not recognise its involvement in the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June 2023. Back then, the Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka HPP, destroying the turbine hall and the dam. The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP caused an environmental disaster.

