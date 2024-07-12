All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine hopes to receive six F-16 fighter jets this summer and 20 by year's end

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 12 July 2024, 19:44
Ukraine hopes to receive six F-16 fighter jets this summer and 20 by year's end
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is expecting to receive six F-16 fighters from its Western partners this summer and a total of up to 20 aircraft by the end of 2024.

Source: Bloomberg, citing its own sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to sources familiar with the situation, the process of sending military aircraft to Ukraine is still being hampered by spare parts shortages and the language barrier between Ukrainian pilots and their instructors.

Advertisement:

Those involved are particularly concerned that Ukraine does not have enough runways, and those it does have are vulnerable to Russian strikes.

According to one of the sources, Ukraine will likely be able to deploy a squadron of F-16s ranging from 15 to 24 aircraft. Another agency spokesperson stated that Kyiv expects to receive six F-16s this summer and up to 20 by the end of the year.

The F-16 challenges are so serious that they have raised concerns about the feasibility of sending aircraft to Ukraine and whether this is a costly show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg says. A senior NATO officer who spoke to the agency identified three major concerns for F-16 delivery planners.

Advertisement:

First of all, the aircraft must be reconfigured according to their mission, such as reconnaissance or combat. Second, Ukraine has few of the long, high-quality runways required for the F-16, or shelters to protect them from Russian strikes. Third, the aircraft’s support logistics are complex, ranging from the need for spare parts to maintenance and finding engineers.

Another NATO representative noted that Ukraine is trying to achieve in a few months what usually takes three to four years.

In an email responding to queries from journalists, a spokesman for Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16, stated that "we continue to support the US government's response to the conflict in Ukraine", but did not elaborate on how service or components for the jets will be managed.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's top national security adviser, confirmed on Thursday that aircraft transfers have now begun.

On 10 July, the leaders of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, who head the fighter jet coalition, announced that Ukraine will receive its first F-16s this summer.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: fighter jetsUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
fighter jets
Sweden may provide Ukraine with Gripen jets when Ukraine is ready – Swedish foreign minister
Netherlands to give €300 million more for arming Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets
Fighter jet coalition states F-16s will arrive in Ukraine this summer
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: