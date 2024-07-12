Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry responds to Russia's threats to blow up dams in Kyiv and Kaniv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has refuted and called absurd the claim of Maria Zakharova, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, that allegedly "Ukraine is preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Kaniv Reservoir". Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed that the aggressor state would be responsible for any criminal intentions regarding the dams.

Source: the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine categorically refutes Russia’s absurd accusations that Ukrainian authorities allegedly plan to blow up the dams of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Kaniv Reservoir or other infrastructure, to then blame Russia for it."

Details: The statement says that Ukraine can have no realistic goal or motive for destroying its own infrastructure or creating threats for its own people.

"As for ‘blaming Russia’, the Russian regime excels at this task on its own by committing war crimes. Russia’s barbaric missile strike on the children in Ukraine’s main children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, speaks for itself," Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry also pointed out that the only threat for Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure is Russian aggression.

"In case Moscow commits any criminal intentions against the dams of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Kaniv Reservoir or other infrastructure, the responsibility will lie exclusively on the aggressor state of Russia," Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stressed.

The comment says that "the real goal of such claims by Moscow is an attempt to intimidate Ukrainian society and deceive the international community and media".

"Russia has many times demonstrated the following strategy: blame others for something it commits or plans to commit. Russian fantasies about the Dnipro River dams is a reason for the international community to pay closer attention to Russia’s actions," the ministry stressed.

It stated that last year Russia committed the biggest man-made crime in Europe over the last few decades by blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, and this barbaric act which led to ecocide and humanitarian disaster was accompanied by an intense disinformation campaign.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged international media outlets "not to quote Russian spokespersons without additional information about the background of their lies and not to present Ukrainian and Russian statements as equal".

Background: On 12 July, as part of a disinformation campaign, Maria Zakharova claimed that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Kaniv Reservoir to then blame Russia for it.

