Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk wins bronze at Diamond League in Monaco

Friday, 12 July 2024, 23:08
Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk. Photo: NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has won a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Diamond League in Monaco.

Bekh-Romanchuk jumped 14.81 m. This was her first competition since January 2024 due to injury.

Cuban Leyanis Pérez Hernández won first place with a jump of 14.96 m, and Dominican Thea LaFond was the runner-up with 14.87 m.

Bekh-Romanchuk has been selected for the triple jump at the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August.

Background: Australian Jessica Hull broke the women’s 2,000 metres world record at the Monaco Diamond League.

