Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk wins bronze at Diamond League in Monaco
Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has won a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Diamond League in Monaco.
Bekh-Romanchuk jumped 14.81 m. This was her first competition since January 2024 due to injury.
Cuban Leyanis Pérez Hernández won first place with a jump of 14.96 m, and Dominican Thea LaFond was the runner-up with 14.87 m.
Bekh-Romanchuk has been selected for the triple jump at the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August.
