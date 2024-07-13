Putin signs law allowing parliamentarians to be sacked for leaving Russia without permission

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows MPs and senators to be dismissed for leaving Russia without authorisation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram-based news outlet Astra

Details: Effective today, parliamentarians must coordinate their departures with the security services in advance before they leave the country.

The parliamentarians claim that the law is necessary to prevent Russian MPs from being detained abroad, for example, on an Interpol warrant based on a Ukrainian court ruling.

