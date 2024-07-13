Three children hidden by their parents to avoid evacuation are rescued from Vovchansk

Three children have been evacuated from the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where intense fighting continues to rage. The children had been hidden by their parents so that they would not be evacuated.

Source: Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko on Facebook

Quote: "Three children had been kept hidden in Vovchansk. A girl of four and a half and boys aged 14 and 15. Hidden by their parents. Well, sort of parents. It's hard to call them that. We will deal with this.

Today they were found and evacuated by Vovchansk police, together with soldiers from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kost Hordiienko.

Soldiers from the 57th Brigade spotted the family by using a 'bird' [presumably a UAV – ed.], and then they [the children] were taken away."

For reference: Children have been subject to mandatory evacuation from Vovchansk since July 2023.

Intense hostilities have been raging in Vovchansk since May 2024.

