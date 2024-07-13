Russian drones attack emergency workers in Nikopol district: 1 injured

A fire appliance damaged in the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian drones targeted emergency workers extinguishing a fire in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Saturday, 13 July. One emergency worker has been injured in the attack.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "A dry grass caught fire in the village of Kapulivka in Pokrovske hromada of the Nikopol district during the day. Officers of the local fire brigade and firefighters from the city of Nikopol were dispatched to the scene. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The enemy launched kamikaze drones on the emergency workers as they were extinguishing the fire.

An officer of the local fire brigade has been injured in the attack. A fire appliance belonging to Nikopol emergency rescuers has also been damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!