Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 36 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Russian forces have lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 13 tanks, 36 armoured combat vehicles and 44 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 561,400 (+1,110) military personnel;

8,227 (+13) tanks;

15,862 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;

15,368 (+44) artillery systems;

1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

892 (+0) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,193 (+45) tactical and operational UAVs;

2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,680 (+57) vehicles and tankers;

2,577 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

