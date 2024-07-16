Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 36 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 07:18
Russian forces have lost over 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 13 tanks, 36 armoured combat vehicles and 44 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 561,400 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 8,227 (+13) tanks;
- 15,862 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,368 (+44) artillery systems;
- 1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 892 (+0) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,193 (+45) tactical and operational UAVs;
- 2,398 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,680 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,577 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
