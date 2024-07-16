Russians concentrate their efforts towards New-York and Pivnichne: 119 combat clashes occur at front

Over the past day, Russian troops have attacked on 10 fronts, with the most attacks occurring on the Pokrovsk front. On the Toretsk front, the Russians have concentrated their efforts towards the settlements of New-York and Pivnichne. A total of 119 combat clashes have occurred along the front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, a total of 18 combat clashes took place. Fighting occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The Russians actively used aircraft to support their assault operations.

On the Kupiansk front, five attacks occurred yesterday. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped six Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 14 attacks. They concentrated their efforts towards the settlements of New-York and Pivnichne. They supported their actions by bombing and using aircraft.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions there.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Karlivka, where the Russians attempted to capture Ukrainian fortifications 17 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched seven unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions on the Orikhiv front, near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka three times.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians persist in their attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Ukrainian forces repelled three unsuccessful assaults by Russian infantry.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are depleting the Russians along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

