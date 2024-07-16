Russian drone attacks repair crew in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring one worker

Russian troops used a drone to attack a maintenance crew repairing gas equipment in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast on 16 July. One worker has been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian military used a drone to attack a maintenance crew repairing gas equipment in Antonivka. So far, we know of one person injured as a result of the enemy strike."

Details: A 54-year-old worker was reportedly taken to hospital. He was diagnosed with concussion and had sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower back and thigh, as well as blast and traumatic brain injuries.

Doctors are providing the man with the necessary medical care.

Background: Russian troops attacked a market in Kherson on the morning of 16 July, causing damage, but no one was injured.

