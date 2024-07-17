US unable to predict outcomes of Russia-China friendship – US State Department

The United States cannot predict the development of relations between China and Russia.

Source: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller; Ukrinform

Quote: "We have seen further relationship between China and Russia, and it’s not just with respect to revitalising the defence industrial base [of Russia]. It is also with respect to being a major strategic partner of Russia.

Advertisement:

And I can’t ultimately predict where it will go."

Details: Meanwhile, Miller noted, the US has hinted in its dialogue with Beijing that it can play a productive role in ending the war, "but it needed to be a role that recognised who was the aggressor and who was the victim".

Miller said this should not just be achieving peace for the sake of peace, but establishing "a just peace and a lasting peace" for the Ukrainian state.

Advertisement:

Background:

The Chinese and Russian navies began joint exercises called Maritime Interaction 2024 in the South China Sea near Guangdong Province on 14 July.

A bipartisan committee of the US Congress on Monday, 15 July called on the White House to disclose details on whether Russia has shared information with China on how to defeat American weapons used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!