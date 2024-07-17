Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv Oblast: houses and café damaged

Photo by the prosecutor's office

Russian forces targeted the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 July, severely damaging residential buildings, a café and a car wash.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "04:40, the village of Borova, Izium district.

The enemy launched guided aerial bombs, damaging the premises of a cafe, a car wash and three houses."

Details: The official provided no other details of the nighttime attack.

However, he noted that on the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed seven times near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted nine attacks. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

