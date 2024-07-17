All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv Oblast: houses and café damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 July 2024, 08:59
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv Oblast: houses and café damaged
Photo by the prosecutor's office

Russian forces targeted the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 16-17 July, severely damaging residential buildings, a café and a car wash.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "04:40, the village of Borova, Izium district.

Advertisement:

The enemy launched guided aerial bombs, damaging the premises of a cafe, a car wash and three houses."

 

Details: The official provided no other details of the nighttime attack.

 

However, he noted that on the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed seven times near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted nine attacks. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy on performance of Ukraine's commander-in-chief and Russia's breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast: we will deal with details later
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a woman and damaging storages
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: