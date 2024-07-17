Russia says dialogue with US was the only good thing about Trump's presidency
Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 13:15
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "nothing good was done for Russia" under Donald Trump's presidency in the United States, but the positive thing was that there was a dialogue between the countries.
Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti
Quote from Peskov: "Nothing particularly good was done for Russia under Trump. On the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. Nevertheless, there was a dialogue. That can probably be classed as positive."
Background:
- US presidential candidate Donald Trump recently said that he "doesn’t love" sanctions.
- Earlier, Trump said that if the US had a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea would cease to be enemies of the United States.
- Trump's headquarters said that ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible would be a priority of his potential second term.
