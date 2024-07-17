US President Donald Trump speaks with Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "nothing good was done for Russia" under Donald Trump's presidency in the United States, but the positive thing was that there was a dialogue between the countries.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Nothing particularly good was done for Russia under Trump. On the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. Nevertheless, there was a dialogue. That can probably be classed as positive."

US presidential candidate Donald Trump recently said that he "doesn’t love" sanctions.

Earlier, Trump said that if the US had a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea would cease to be enemies of the United States.

Trump's headquarters said that ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible would be a priority of his potential second term.

