Russia says dialogue with US was the only good thing about Trump's presidency

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 17 July 2024, 13:15
US President Donald Trump speaks with Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "nothing good was done for Russia" under Donald Trump's presidency in the United States, but the positive thing was that there was a dialogue between the countries. 

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti 

Quote from Peskov: "Nothing particularly good was done for Russia under Trump. On the contrary, more and more restrictions were introduced under Trump. Nevertheless, there was a dialogue. That can probably be classed as positive." 

Background

Subjects: TrumpRussia
