At least five civilians injured in latest Russian attack on Pokrovsk

At least five civilians have been injured in a Russian attack on Pokrovsk.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office says the Russian army launched its latest attack on Pokrovsk at around 15:00 on 17 July 2024, most likely using UMPB D-30 SN unified multi-purpose glide bombs.

Five civilians aged 41 to 73 were injured during the attack. All received medical attention and were diagnosed with contusions and shrapnel wounds.

Damage was also caused to apartment buildings in the city. The total number of casualties is being determined.

