Russian strike on house in Myrnohrad: two bodies recovered from under rubble, death toll rises to 3 – photos
Rescue workers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of a residential building in Myrnohrad on the morning of 16 July. This house was hit by the Russians on 14 July. This brings the death toll from the strike to three.
Source: Suspilne Donbas, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to Yurii Tretiak, acting head of Myrnohrad City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote from Tretiak: "At 03:30, the bodies of a woman and a man were removed from the rubble. Search and rescue operations have been completed."
Details: The Russian strike killed a couple – a woman, 67, and a man, 69.
Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Today in the morning, rescue workers recovered two more bodies. In total, seven people have been injured, and seven more rescued by State Emergency service workers. The search and rescue operation lasted for one and a half days. The rescue workers have dismantled 130 tonnes of building structures."
Background: On 14 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, hitting an administrative building and an apartment building. Initially, it was reported that one person had been killed and six more wounded.
